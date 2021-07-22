Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Passing on Treasured Family Real Estate

By Daniel Fitzpatrick
wealthmanagement.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstate administration necessarily involves a mix of practical tasks (for example, marshaling, valuing and often retitling the estate assets, closing and opening accounts, filing and paying taxes and distributing bequests) and emotional challenges (for example, dealing with mortality, reawakening family issues and sibling rivalries). From time to time, emotions overwhelm reason, and the practical aspects of estate administration become quite difficult. In my experience, estate-related.

www.wealthmanagement.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate
Related
Real Estateatlantarealestateforum.com

Real Estate Technology for Agents

When it comes to real estate technology, Realtors® view drones and cyber security as the most impactful emerging technologies to their business, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors®. NAR’s 2021 Technology Survey examined NAR members’ current tech usage and attitudes about the future of real estate technology. In addition to drones (37%) and cyber security (34%), Realtors® believe that 5G (31%) and virtual reality (30%) will also have a significant impact on their business in the next 24 months.
Investopedia

Florida Real Estate School

Florida Real Estate School is an entirely online real estate school that offers self-paced real estate classes taught by instructors via video. Its goal is to offer a quality education to students that works around their busy schedules. Once you sign up, you get immediate access to your course and can stop and start it as often as you like. You also get 24/7 access to instructors for support throughout your course.
East Jordan, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE AUCTION...

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE AUCTION within QUALIFIED OPPORTUNITY ZONE East Jordan 1100 sq. ft. commercial building on large Water St. lot with great views of Lake Charlevoix and Jordan River. High Traffic! This location has HUGE potential! Starting bid of just $100,000! Auction ends Aug 16. 833-323-2BID For more details and bidding information visit MichiganAuction.com.
Real EstateKTEN.com

6 Ways to Invest in Real Estate

In the United States, the housing market is booming. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average sales price of a new home was $395,000 as of October 2018. That’s a 44% increase from the average sales price of a new home just 10 years prior. If you want your...
Real EstateWave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

Not all attorneys are created equal. Just because you know someone with a law license, or you saw someone advertising cut-rate fees for closings, doesn’t mean that’s the best person to represent you when selling a property. There’s good and bad in all professions. Like brokers, lawyers often get a bad rap. Many times, in both cases, it’s well deserved; However, when you find an exceptional lawyer who’s experienced, accessible, empathetic, humble, and communicates well, you’ve struck gold.
Real Estatethebalance.com

What Is an Addendum in Real Estate?

An addendum is a further condition or document added to an existing contract. There are a number of reasons why you’d add an addendum to a real estate purchase, although it’s not always something you’ll encounter when buying a property. Let’s take a look at what an addendum is, when you’d want one, and the differences between addendums and amendments.
Lucas County, OHpointandshoreland.com

Real Estate Transfers

Real estate transfers from the Lucas County auditor’s office: Richard M. Kelly to. Richard M. Kelly to Mont Properties LLC, 4539 290th Street, $90,000. Gerald R. Howard to Kodi Klocinski, 4747 North Summit Street, $59,900. First York II LLC to Applecore Investments LLC, 337 Suder Avenue, $26,650. Monica Montoya to...
Real Estateretechnology.com

Building a Winning Real Estate Team

Mark your calendar! In this three-session Master Class series, Cari Briner, President of Coaching at Achieve Freedom Coaching, will teach you everything you need to know about building a highly successful real estate team. Whether you're a single agent ready to build a team from the ground up or you...
Real EstatePosted by
Benzinga

What Is Real Estate Crowdfunding?

Historically, real estate investing has been dominated by institutional investors–pension funds, university endowments, hedge funds–and incredibly wealthy individuals. They had the capital and the connections needed to break into the space and take their share of this trillion dollar asset class. Smaller investors had a few options, namely residential real...
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Real Estate Taxes Due

The Falmouth Collector’s Office mailed the first- and second-quarter tax bills for Fiscal Year 2022 on June 30. Included in that mailing were two payment stubs. The first-quarter stub is due by August 2. The second-quarter stub is due by November 1. Both quarters can be paid by August 2 to avoid missing the November 1 deadline.
New York City, NYmanhattan-institute.org

Will New York Real Estate Recover?

New York City is well on its way toward reopening. The city has weathered the storm better than some critics had feared, and even the fiscal situation of the city has held up surprisingly well. However, the pandemic has left important challenges in its wake for the next mayor to address.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Was Real Estate the Real Cause of the American Revolution?

For centuries, historians have debated whether the American Revolution was driven more by ideas or economics. I’m fully in the “ideas” camp, but it would be disingenuous to believe that an economic crisis doesn’t lead to grandiose ideas. Currently, real estate prices are climbing at unprecedented rates. More companies are...
Newport Beach, CAcotodecazanews.com

DITOLLA REAL ESTATE – FBN# 20216609952

The following company is doing business as: DITOLLA REAL ESTATE, 680 NEWPORT CENTER DR., SUITE 250, NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660. This business is conducted by an individual JODI DITOLLA, 22 LARCHWOOD, IRVINE, CA, 92602. The registrants have not commenced to do business under the fictitious business name or names listed above. /S/JODI DITOLLA.
Berkshire County, MAtheberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Maureen White Kirkby and Mary White of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook Realty offer two houses and the most amazing views. What’s on the Market – An expanded collection of ready-to-build-on lots...
Reston, VArestonnow.com

Recently reduced real estate in Reston

The real estate market is hot right now, but that doesn’t mean everything is going for over asking price. In the past 30 days, 50 Reston properties experienced a price reduction, according to Homesnap. Here’s a look at a few of the most recently reduced properties:. 2 BD/3 BA condo.
Kearney, NEfoxnebraska.com

Financial Planner: investing in real estate

KEARNEY, Neb. — Real Estate Agent Ryan Bruna said there are three main ways to invest your money: retirement accounts such as Roth IRA’s and 401(k)s, the stock market or Real Estate. "As Warren Buffett says, 'invest in what you know.' As long as Real Estate has always interested you,...
Real Estatethefreshtoast.com

How To Get A Bank Loan For Cannabis Real Estate Before SAFE Banking Passes

With the right connections, qualified cannabis businesses can obtain much lower rates and longer terms than what the cannabis industry has experienced in the past borrowing from private lending sources. There are several factors at play that are contributing to the low-rate lending environment for cannabis businesses. Since March 2021,...
Real Estaterismedia.com

Real Estate Coaching Helps Agent Get Family Time Back Post-Cancer

All real estate professionals want to make consistent income without being a slave to their real estate business. When Josh Frazee, a Workman Success client, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, he knew he could fight it. But he was concerned about how he was going to produce income for his family and have flexible time for the many treatments needed for recovery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy