Luke Combs Pays for Funerals of Three Country Fans Who Died at Faster Horses Festival

By Sterling Whitaker
 12 days ago
Luke Combs has laid out his own money to pay for the funeral costs for three country music fans who died at the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Mich., in mid-July. The three men in their early 20s were found dead in their travel trailer on the festival campgrounds on July 17, reportedly due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Authorities believe a generator found near the trailer caused the exposure.

