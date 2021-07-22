Faculty instructed not to ask students about vaccination status, officials say

Officials have instructed faculty not to ask students or staff about their vaccination statuses or encourage them to wear a mask in their classrooms this fall. Interim Provost Chris Bracey said in a letter to faculty Wednesday that officials expect masks to be optional for fully vaccinated individuals and for social distancing to no longer be required for the fall semester. He said faculty members are not expected to “police” vaccine compliance in their classrooms and should expect that students are following proper guidelines.