Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos know preseason hype means nothing: 'Nobody has done anything yet'

By B.J. RAINS bjrains@idahopress.com
nolangroupmedia.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — Preseason accolades are nice and all, but Boise State’s players would prefer to get the postseason honors. Defensive back Kekaula Kaniho and wide receiver Khalil Shakir were both named to the preseason All-Mountain West team Thursday morning while at the Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas. Left tackle John Ojukwu and right guard Jake Stetz also earned spots on the preseason team.

www.nolangroupmedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Boise State#The Mountain Division#Fbs#All American#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLwcn247.com

Denver Broncos training camp features yet another QB clash

George Paton has taken over from John Elway as general manager of the Denver Broncos but one thing remains the same: Training camp features yet another quarterback competition. This time it's incumbent Drew Lock and veteran Teddy Bridgewater among buzz that the Broncos could still be a landing spot for Aaron Rodgers if the Packers decide to part with their disgruntled quarterback. Paton acquired Bridgewater from the Panthers on the eve of the draft and he'll try to beat out Lock, whom Elway drafted in 2019. Lock and Bridgewater are both coming off bad 2020 seasons.
FootballParsons Sun

Shakir headlines four Broncos on preseason All-Mountain West team

LAS VEGAS — Both of Boise State's representatives at Mountain West Media Days Thursday were selected to the preseason All-Mountain West team. Two teammates from the offensive line joined them. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
NFLchatsports.com

What would an Aaron Rodgers trade to Broncos mean for KC Chiefs?

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 27: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers greets quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs at midfield after the Packers defeated the Chiefs 31-24 to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Boise, IDkboi.com

Broncos Kekaula Kaniho named to Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List

Boise State defensive back Kekaula Kaniho was named to the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List, Monday. The Jim Thorpe Award is given annually to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. Established in 1986, the award is named...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: What the 2021 season means for Von Miller

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 29: Outside Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Jaguars defeated the Broncos 26-24. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
NFLCBS Sports

Broncos' Courtland Sutton: On track for preseason appearance

Sutton (knee) said Tuesday that he feels "close to 100 percent" and is scheduled to play in one of Denver's three preseason games, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Sutton says he wants to play in all three games, while the Broncos plan to limit him to one...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos' preseason opener vs. Vikings will air live on NFL Network

The Denver Broncos’ preseason opener on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 14 (2 p.m. MT) will be nationally televised on NFL Network. In addition to airing on NFLN, the game will also be broadcast locally on KTVD. Denver’s second preseason game (on the road against the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Lloyd Cushenberry has reason to be worried, yet motivated

The Denver Broncos probably have not made second-year center Lloyd Cushenberry feel real comfortable this offseason. Drafted in the third round last year, Cushenberry started all 16 games as a rookie at center. But the Broncos, who have an improved offensive line, have some opportunity at the center position right now.
NFLAthlonSports.com

Denver Broncos: 2021 Preseason Predictions and Preview

One number explains everything: 10. The Broncos have used 10 starting quarterbacks since Peyton Manning retired. Only two have a winning record, Trevor Siemian and Brett Rypien. Drew Lock represented hope but fizzled last season. He tied for the league lead in interceptions and posted an NFL-worst 57.3 completion percentage. New Broncos general manager George Paton promised competition, acquiring Teddy Bridgewater. It has done little to soothe concerns in Broncos Country, as the fans wonder if a talented defense will be wasted by an offense that has not averaged more than 20.2 points per game in five seasons.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Ohio State QB News

In a stunning development that could have major implications in the college football national title race, Ohio State five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers will forgo his senior year of high school and enroll early. Ewers is the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 per 247Sports. Over the past...
NFLPosted by
CBS Philly

Fired-Up Nick Foles Says He’s ‘Much Better’ Now Than When He Won Super Bowl With Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz just can’t seem to escape Nick Foles’ shadow. After it was announced the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback would miss five to 12 weeks with a foot injury, many immediately looked to Foles as a potential successor. It worked once, right? Foles is currently toiling away in Chicago, trapped behind veteran Andy Dalton and first-round pick Justin Fields. There’s no future for him in Chicago. So naturally, Foles was asked Monday about a potential reunion with Frank Reich in Indianapolis after the Wentz news broke. “Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not favorite, coaches of all time. He...
Alabama Statedawgnation.com

Mark Richt: ‘Dabo has done what Nick has done at Alabama .... '

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dabo Swinney and his Clemson football program are 2-2 against Alabama and coach Nick Saban in the College Football Playoffs, leading Mark Richt to hold him in the highest regard. “Dabo has done what Nick has done at Alabama, what Coach (Bobby) Bowden did at Florida State,”...
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Baylor’s AD Has Brutally Honest Admission On Texas

Texas‘ move to the SEC has left the rest of the Big 12 – including Baylor – absolutely helpless, and the Bears are starting to lash out because of it. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades discussed the Longhorns’ move to the SEC on Monday. In doing so, he blasted Texas and said the only reason the university left the Big 12 is because it “felt too little of themselves.”
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Tom Brady Is Not Done Yet

RJ Bell discusses the odds on Tom Brady's potential record setting mark during the upcoming 2021 NFL season. According to Vegas, there is a 36% chance that Brady can break the all-time passing yards record by week four against the New England Patriots, and it's looking like a good bet.
NFLYardbarker

Denver Broncos' QB competition could span entire preseason

With incumbent Drew Lock and newcomer Teddy Bridgewater battling it out for the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback job, the latest buzz out of the Mile High City suggests the two signal-callers could be competing in all three preseason games. NFL Network’s James Palmer provided the latest update on the Broncos’...
NFLsportswar.com

I’m not DONE yet…😁😁😁

Me Bitch and Moan about Stuff??? HARDLY….🙄🙄😂😂. I do know we are running out of stuff to watch…The NFL isn’t doing its self any favors and now CFB is about to lose people…..
NFLKDVR.com

Broncos invite season ticket holders to be extras for season hype video

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos organization is shooting its season “Hype Video” Sunday and season ticket holders were invited to join. Broncos media sources tell FOX31 and Channel 2 that 550 season ticket holders RSVP’d to be extras in the hype video that will play at every game at Empower Field at Mile High. Fans were able to get a look behind the scenes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy