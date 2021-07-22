Broncos know preseason hype means nothing: 'Nobody has done anything yet'

George Paton has taken over from John Elway as general manager of the Denver Broncos but one thing remains the same: Training camp features yet another quarterback competition. This time it's incumbent Drew Lock and veteran Teddy Bridgewater among buzz that the Broncos could still be a landing spot for Aaron Rodgers if the Packers decide to part with their disgruntled quarterback. Paton acquired Bridgewater from the Panthers on the eve of the draft and he'll try to beat out Lock, whom Elway drafted in 2019. Lock and Bridgewater are both coming off bad 2020 seasons.