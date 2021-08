Western Digital revealed a brand new WD_BLACK SSD today that ties into the upcoming release of EA Games' Battlefield 2042. The item you see below is the WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD, which is being offered as a limited-edition bundle to Battlefield fans in the U.S., Canada, and across Europe. You can currently pre-order the bundle now from the Western Digital Store and at select retailers, with the price currently set at $114.99 MSRP (500GB* bundle) and $179.99 MSRP (1TB* bundle) in the U.S. We have more details for you below.