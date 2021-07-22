John Kelly Forbes Sentenced To 30 Years After Injuring Waxahachie Police Officer
ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The man who struck Waxahachie Police Officer Andrew Gonzales with his car, John Kelly Forbes was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 30 years. “This dangerous felon put Ellis County citizens and police officers at risk when he drove recklessly, attempting to evade police officers from making a lawful traffic stop. We will hold those accountable who put our citizens and police officers at risk,” said Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery after sentencing.waxahachie.bubblelife.com
