Brooklyn, MI

Luke Combs Pays for Funerals of Three Country Fans Who Died at Faster Horses Festival

By Sterling Whitaker
 12 days ago
Luke Combs has laid out his own money to pay for the funeral costs for three country music fans who died at the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Mich., in mid-July. The three men in their early 20s were found dead in their travel trailer on the festival campgrounds on July 17, reportedly due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Authorities believe a generator found near the trailer caused the exposure.

Flint, MI
100.5 The River

Flint’s Terry Crews Celebrates Birthday With A Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Terry Crews celebrated his 53rd birthday being honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Terry Crews has come a long way since graduating from Flint Southwestern, including his latest accomplishment. Crews was awarded the 2,699th star on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony also happened to take place on Crews' birthday! In Crews acceptance speech, it only takes a few seconds to see why he has become the star that he is today.

