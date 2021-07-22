Luke Combs Pays for Funerals of Three Country Fans Who Died at Faster Horses Festival

Terry Crews celebrated his 53rd birthday being honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Terry Crews has come a long way since graduating from Flint Southwestern, including his latest accomplishment. Crews was awarded the 2,699th star on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony also happened to take place on Crews' birthday! In Crews acceptance speech, it only takes a few seconds to see why he has become the star that he is today.