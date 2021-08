What started as a downer of a night for Vikings quarterbacks ended with Jake Browning’s teammates celebrating with him at midfield and dousing him with bottles of water. The Vikings learned before Saturday’s night practice at TCO Stadium that they would be without quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley due to COVID-19 protocols, leaving Browning as the only one available. Sources confirmed Mond tested positive for COVID-19 while Cousins, the starter, and Stanley were designated as high-risk close contacts.