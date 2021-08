PIQUA — The Piqua Salvation Army welcomed two new corps officers earlier this month. Herb and Angie Carter first met through the Salvation Army College for Officer Training, and have been married for 35 years. They have served all over the eastern territory within the Salvation Army, from cities in Ohio like Findlay, Sidney and Cincinnati, to New England, and many places in-between. In July, they moved to Piqua after serving the last three years in Cincinnati, and they’re hoping to serve the Piqua community for the next eight years before they retire. They’re taking over for Jody and Robert Kramer, who were relocated to Canton.