Nebraska begins budget period with a $101 million deficit. Why officials aren't worried

By Martha Stoddard Omaha World-Herald
Lincoln Journal Star
 11 days ago

Despite coming off a year of record tax revenue, Nebraska looks to be starting its current two-year budget period in the red, according to a report released Thursday. The report from the Legislative Fiscal Office points to the state's new property tax relief program, along with other tax cuts and a drop in federal coronavirus relief, as the reasons for a newly opened $101 million budget gap.

