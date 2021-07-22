Nebraska begins budget period with a $101 million deficit. Why officials aren't worried
Despite coming off a year of record tax revenue, Nebraska looks to be starting its current two-year budget period in the red, according to a report released Thursday. The report from the Legislative Fiscal Office points to the state's new property tax relief program, along with other tax cuts and a drop in federal coronavirus relief, as the reasons for a newly opened $101 million budget gap.journalstar.com
Comments / 0