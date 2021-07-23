Record drought worsens to exceptional levels in Spokane

Wildfire smoke from fires in northern Washington has caused the air quality to drop across parts of the Inland Northwest on Thursday. Spokane's AQI was in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range, and Winthrop was the worst in the state at unhealthy.

As winds short to westerly and southwesterly, AQI will improve for Spokane but northern Washington may still see poor air quality at times and will continue to be the case so long as the wildfires burn in this region.

Temperature wise, after a couple cooler days mid-week, temps start to climb back into the 90s this weekend. Mid-90s likely for Spokane this Sunday and Monday are the hottest days of the extended forecast for now.

Drought conditions got an update this week and the exceptional drought expanded to cover 27% of Washington and includes Spokane. This is the most severe category of drought possible. The bit of rain we got Wednesday morning finally pushed Spokane's precipitation total to over two inches since the start of February, still the record driest stretch that Spokane as seen in this time-frame.

-KREM 2 Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

