HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, MI -- Police recovered the body of a 64-year-old man who drowned Sunday evening after falling into a pond while trying to retrieve his hat. According to Fox 2 Detroit, a witness told police she saw the man out mowing the lawn when his hat blew into the pond. The witness -- who was watching from inside her home -- saw the man trying to retrieve it, but she ended up walking away from the window. When she returned, the man was nowhere to be seen so she called the landlord who eventually called 911.