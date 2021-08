Every pick through the end of round 10 of the MLB draft has a slot value. This is sort of a recommended signing bonus for each of those picks. The number one overall pick has a slot value of $8.42 million this year, all the way down to the final few picks of the 10th round, which have a slot value of $142,200. Teams can still sign their draft picks for however much they want, but if their total expenditures on players in the first 10 rounds exceed the combined slot value of those picks, they are fined. If they exceed their budget by more than 5%, they forfeit a pick in next year’s draft.