Aces on Bridge

Now is your chance to own a slice of peaceful country heaven! Situated on 20.52 acres, this 3 BR /2 BA one owner home boosts a large kitchen with tile flooring and plenty of cabinet space, a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, comfortable dining room, large laundry with sink, nice size bedrooms, and a master bath with double sinks. Outside there is a large 1548 SF shop barn which includes 648 SF upstairs and a 360 SF covered lean-to, two 9 x 12 sheds, a free standing shed, a shop with a porch and covered storage area in the back, and an in ground storm shelter. The property backs up to a creek and would be a great location for livestock. Your clients will fall in love with this amazing property. Call today to make an appointment.
