Aces on Bridge

By Sam R. Hall
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 12 days ago

Recently, I had to respond to fourth-suit-forcing on the uncontested auction: one diamond – one heart – two clubs – two spades. I did not have a spade stopper, a sixth diamond, a fifth club or a third heart. What should I have bid?. – Default Call, Augusta, Ga. ANSWER:...

www.djournal.com

MLBLJWORLD

Berríos wins Toronto debut, Jays sweep Royals in return home

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos pitched six shutout innings in his Toronto debut and the Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep in their first series north of the border since 2019, beating the Kansas City Royals 5-1 Sunday. Marcus Semien and Santiago Espinal homered to back Toronto’s big-name newcomer. Acquired...
Barboursville, WVHerald-Dispatch

Little aces 13th hole at Esquire

BARBOURSVILLE — Jason Little, of Barboursville made a hole in one Saturday at the Esquire Golf Club. Little used a 9-iron to ace the par-3, 182-yard 13th hole. Keenan Janicker witnessed the shot.
Killingworth, CTzip06.com

Meglin Aces a Hole-in-One

Killingworth’s Ross Meglin (right) scored a hole-in-one while golfing with his grandfather Leonard Summa at Lyman Orchards. (Photo courtesy of Janet Summa) Ross Meglin of Killingworth recently shot a hole-in-one on the Apple Nine Course at Lyman Orchards Golf Club on Middlefield. Meglin scored his hole-in-one on the 152-yard third hole on July 7. Meglin, who was playing with his grandfather Leonard Summa, used a 6 hybrid to ace the shot.
Texas StatePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

La Llorona Spotted Along Road in Texas?

A series of ghost sightings along a road in Texas has led some to wonder if the spirit seen by witnesses could be the legendary ghost known as 'Lla Llorona'. According to a local media report, the strangeness began when a paranormal research group in the city of Laredo asked if people in the community had ever encountered an apparition dressed all in white. This led to several residents sharing accounts of seeing just such a spirit and, intriguingly, most of them recalled having the experience while driving along a very specific spot in the city known as Mines Road.
GolfSaipan Tribune

Ramon named MGA July ace

Jess Ramon won the Marianas Golf Association July Ace of the Month Tournament after firing a net 64 at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort west course last July. 11. Ramon shot a 44 in the first nine holes before going berserk in the last nine holes with a 41 to end up with a gross of 85, which minus his 21 handicap, gave him the July win.
Perham, MNFrazee Forum

Two aces in the hole

Derek Neu had been at the brink of greatness before as he achieved what few athletes have ever done by sinking a hole-in-one. Almost a year to the day, the Perham resident stood at the tee box of the sixth hole on the Oak Course at Lakeside Golf Course in Perham. Standing about 167 yards from the pin, he pulled a nine iron from his bag.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Mini Aces ready to play ball

This Thursday, the Minot Mini Aces will be among the eight teams to participate in the 10-year-old Midwest Plains Regional Cal Ripken Baseball Tournament. Set to take the field at the Jack Hoeven Baseball Complex, the Mini Aces will begin tournament action against the Central Ozarks of Branson, Missouri at 11:15 a.m. Later that day, the Mini Aces plan to do battle against the Box Butte Bad Boys of Alliance Nebraska.
Tupelo, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

191 Coles Dr., Pontotoc, Mississippi 38863

Absolutely stunning home with lake frontage in a great location convenient to Tupelo, Pontotoc or Oxford. Features a 24x 20 shop, 20x 20 screened porch, split bedroom plan, and Pierce cabinets throughout. All info believed to be accurate, subject to verification.
Pontotoc, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

50th Anniversary

Lois and Harrol Umfress of the Furrs community will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 8, 2021. A reception hosted by their children is planned at noon in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Pontotoc. Friends and family are invited; no gifts please. The Umfresses have three children: Jennifer and Lane Scott of Pontotoc, Karen and Jeff Hansberger of Huntsville, Ala., and Alison and Craig Farley of Pontotoc. They also have seven grandchildren. Lois Umfress was a homemaker and an instructor at Itawamba Community College. Harrol Umfress was a pharmacist at Walgreens and Food World.
MLBNorman Transcript

Toronto 5, Kansas City 1

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-pinch hit for O'Hearn in the 9th. LOB_Kansas City 8, Toronto 9. 2B_Benintendi (11), Springer (8). HR_Olivares (2), off Mayza; Semien (25), off Keller; Espinal (2), off Staumont. RBIs_Olivares (3), Springer (22), Semien 2 (66), Espinal 2 (13). Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Olivares 2);...
Amory, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

60046 Elliott Road, Amory, Mississippi 38821

Now is your chance to own a slice of peaceful country heaven! Situated on 20.52 acres, this 3 BR /2 BA one owner home boosts a large kitchen with tile flooring and plenty of cabinet space, a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, comfortable dining room, large laundry with sink, nice size bedrooms, and a master bath with double sinks. Outside there is a large 1548 SF shop barn which includes 648 SF upstairs and a 360 SF covered lean-to, two 9 x 12 sheds, a free standing shed, a shop with a porch and covered storage area in the back, and an in ground storm shelter. The property backs up to a creek and would be a great location for livestock. Your clients will fall in love with this amazing property. Call today to make an appointment.
Tupelo, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

BRAD LOCKE: Pannell brought laughter, comfort to her friends

Sherry Rial remembers Jessica Pannell as being “a mess,” a description she uses with great affection. “She was one of those kids who always stirred something up – in a good way,” Rial said. “Just funny, fun to be around, vivacious. I can’t think of a time that she didn’t just crack me up.”
Mississippi StateThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

41 Ranchland Road, Belden, Mississippi 38826

Want to get away from the hustle and bustle of everything and enjoy the outdoors? This place is it. Just minutes from Tupelo and only 30 minutes from Oxford. This quiet place offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 16 acres of tranquility, including a pond. Home can be purchased with 5 acres or 16. Call today for your private showing. All info subject to verification.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Ole Miss' Baker transfers to Ohio

Ole Miss first baseman Cael Baker will transfer and play his final college season at Ohio University. Baker, a native of Gahanna, Ohio, made the announcement on his Instagram account Monday. A 6-foot, 260-pounder, Baker was popular with Ole Miss fans for his beard, long-flowing hair and engaging personality. A...
SportsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Charlotte Worthington's Olympic success down to toddler trampolining

Great Britain's Charlotte Worthington's mother thinks her Olympic victory is down to trampolining as a toddler. The 25-year-old cyclist became the first woman to land a 360-degree backflip in the sporting event's first-ever BMX freestyle on Sunday (01.08.21) in Tokyo, and her mum Sarah - who was watching the competition from home in Manchester - is convinced she helped her bag the gold medal because she sent her to bounce classes as a youngster and, therefore, taught her the art of balance.
GamblingThe Herald

Bridge for 210726

My Chinese fortune cookie message the other day was, “Everyone around you is rooting for you. Don’t give up!” So, reluctantly, I picked up my spoon and absolutely forced down the rest of my caramelized banana fritters with vanilla ice-cream!. At bridge, it’s often the same. Even when things look...
Gamblingrecordargusnews.com

Bridge

If you knew that the opponents were going to outbid you, often you would do best to pass throughout. Any positive bid helps declarer to place the cards. Of course, on the other side of the coin, good competitive bidding will sometimes push the opponents into the wrong contract. In today’s deal, West regretted that South hadn’t been the dealer. […]
Celebritiesallaccess.com

Leon Bridges

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Grammy Award-winning Leon Bridges has released his third album, Gold-Diggers Sound. The title of the album comes from the prolonged evening recording sessions that took place at a studio in L. A of the same name. Gold-Diggers Sound was executive produced by Bridges and Ricky Reed, and produced by Reed and Nate Mercereau. Some of the songs feature contributions from Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper and Ink.

