Crypto veteran Spencer Noon is analyzing what he believes to be the “ridiculous growth” of Ethereum (ETH) over the last six years. Noon is sharing four charts on ETH with his 71,800 Twitter followers. The first chart indicates that the annual transactions on the ETH network grew from nearly zero in 2015 to over 300 million in 2020. Noon says Ethereum is on track to complete half a billion transactions by the end of 2021.