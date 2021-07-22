20 Generative Patches For The Moog Mother-32 Synthesizer Let You Discover Its True Depth
Sound designer Anton Anru shared this video demo for Probability, a collection of 20 generative patches for the Moog Mother-32 synthesizer. Controlled chaos and randomness, probability, non-repetitiveness, tempo break, pattern uniqueness, short and long sounds alternation, unexpected changes, silence and density, harmonic and fx-like tones, freaky splashes during a sequence – all these things are included in the soundset.www.synthtopia.com
