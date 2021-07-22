Luke Combs Pays for Funerals of Three Country Fans Who Died at Faster Horses Festival

James Taylor and Jackson Browne joined each other onstage as their delayed summer tour hit the road in the Midwest. Playing in Chicago and the Cleveland and Detroit suburbs over the past few days, the two veteran troubadours highlighted their individual sets with guest appearances from each other. Taylor joined Browne to trade lines during the "The Pretender," while Browne returned the favor each night during an encore rendition of "Take It Easy," a song Browne cowrote with Eagles' Glenn Frey. (The band and Browne each recorded the song shortly after it was written.)