Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, MI

Luke Combs Pays for Funerals of Three Country Fans Who Died at Faster Horses Festival

By Sterling Whitaker
Posted by 
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Luke Combs has laid out his own money to pay for the funeral costs for three country music fans who died at the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Mich., in mid-July. The three men in their early 20s were found dead in their travel trailer on the festival campgrounds on July 17, reportedly due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Authorities believe a generator found near the trailer caused the exposure.

wfgr.com

Comments / 1

98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, MI
Brooklyn, MI
Entertainment
City
Michigan Center, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Horse#The Detroit News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Dusty Hill Recorded Vocal Tracks for New ZZ Top Album

Late ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill recorded bass and vocal tracks for a new ZZ Top album in the months leading up to his death, according to a new interview with singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons. The frontman recently told Variety that Hill, who died the past week at the...
Flint, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Flint’s Terry Crews Celebrates Birthday With A Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Terry Crews celebrated his 53rd birthday being honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Terry Crews has come a long way since graduating from Flint Southwestern, including his latest accomplishment. Crews was awarded the 2,699th star on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony also happened to take place on Crews' birthday! In Crews acceptance speech, it only takes a few seconds to see why he has become the star that he is today.
MusicPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Watch Jackson Browne and James Taylor Perform ‘Take It Easy’

James Taylor and Jackson Browne joined each other onstage as their delayed summer tour hit the road in the Midwest. Playing in Chicago and the Cleveland and Detroit suburbs over the past few days, the two veteran troubadours highlighted their individual sets with guest appearances from each other. Taylor joined Browne to trade lines during the "The Pretender," while Browne returned the favor each night during an encore rendition of "Take It Easy," a song Browne cowrote with Eagles' Glenn Frey. (The band and Browne each recorded the song shortly after it was written.)
TV & VideosPosted by
98.7 WFGR

MTV Turns 40: Here Are The First Ten Videos They Played

The cable network had only a few viewers when they debuted back in August of 1981, but they soon became a cultural icon. Here's a look back at their opening day. Even though viewership was low, most everyone knows that the first song played on MTV was 'Video Killed The Radio Star', the song that ushered in the era of the VJ by the Buggles.
Chicago, ILPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Watch Journey Debut New Lineup at Club Show

Journey made their return to the stage last night after more than a year away, performing at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom with a new lineup that included former drummer Deen Castronovo and bassist Marco Mendoza. You can see footage from the performance below. The Aragon show marked Journey’s first concert since...
Simpsonville, SCPosted by
98.7 WFGR

ZZ Top Cancel Tonight’s Show in Wake of Dusty Hill’s Death

ZZ Top have canceled tonight's performance in Simpsonville, S.C., after bassist Dusty Hill's sudden death. Hill recently stepped away from performing with the band, but they didn't cite anything more serious than a "hip issue." Longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis ended up filling in. At the time, ZZ Top said, "Per Dusty's request, the show must go on!"
Michigan StatePosted by
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Farm To Become Concert Venue For One Night

The Kubiak farm, located between Fowlerville and Webberville, will stop harvesting hay, and host 20,000 people in September. The farm was hand picked by country star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan to be part of his Farm Tour. It will be one of six family-owned farms nationwide to host a show.
MusicPosted by
98.7 WFGR

ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72

ZZ Top bassist and vocalist Dusty Hill, who played with the blues-rock trio for more than 50 years, died Tuesday night at the age of 72. Surviving ZZ Top members, singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard, confirmed Hill’s death and paid tribute to the bassist in a brief statement on Wednesday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy