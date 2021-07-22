Merrill Leaders Considering New Marketing Strategy For The City
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — Leaders in the Merrill are starting a conversation about their city’s identity. On Thursday the city’s Marketing and Communications Committee met to examine what kind of message they want to put out for prospective residents. Mayor Derek Woellner says their task is to find the right slogan and look for the city, which can make a difference in bringing in new residents and growing the tax base.wsau.com
