On Saturday, four groups organized the “Good Trouble Candlelight Vigil for Democracy” in Downtown Naperville. The vigil marked the one year passing of Representative John Lewis. The group who gathered also asked for action from Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, DC Statehood, and the For the People Act. The around 120 people there took a moment of silence for John Lewis before crossing the bridge with candles in hand. The League of Women Voters Naperville, DuPage County NAACP, Illinois N.O.W, and the National Council of Jewish Women Chicago North Shore organized the event.