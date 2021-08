GYPSUM - A Gypsum man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in southeastern Saline County Friday evening. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, near the intersection of Everhart Road and S. Kipp Road, a 1998 Ford F150 pickup driven by Charles Garrell, 52, of Gypsum, went off the road, struck a concrete box culvert, flipped and landed upside down in a dry creek bed. Garrell and his dog were able to get out of the pickup. Deciding that they weren't injured, Garrell and his dog walked back to their residence in Gypsum.