Wildcats add assistant coach Toby DeMello to staff

By Jason Scheer
247Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Baseball Head Coach Chip Hale continues to round out his inaugural coaching staff with the addition of Assistant Coach Toby DeMello, the program announced today. DeMello joins the Wildcats after spending three seasons at Sacramento State from 2019-21. He began his tenure with the Hornets serving as the program's Director of Operation and Analytics in 2019 before moving into the volunteer assistant role for the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

