Granger man held on $100,000 bail after police said he stole ex-girlfriend's car at gunpoint

A 31-year-old Granger man is accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend’s car at gunpoint, and threatening to kill her and her family if they went to police. The woman told Granger police that her ex-boyfriend showed up at her home unannounced July 8 and was breaking into her Audi, a probable cause affidavit said. When she confronted him, he pointed a gun at her and demanded the car’s keys, the affidavit said.