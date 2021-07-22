Cancel
Poll Workers Recruited for California Recall Election

By Atmika Iyer
Santa Barbara Independent
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteer polling place workers “are on the frontline of democracy; without them voting does not happen,” said Joe Holland, head of the Elections Division for Santa Barbara County. He’s looking for a number of volunteers, who actually get paid $180 to $240 for their work, for the California gubernatorial recall election on September 14, when voters will decide whether to remove Governor Gavin Newsom from office.

