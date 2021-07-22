Poll Workers Recruited for California Recall Election
Volunteer polling place workers “are on the frontline of democracy; without them voting does not happen,” said Joe Holland, head of the Elections Division for Santa Barbara County. He’s looking for a number of volunteers, who actually get paid $180 to $240 for their work, for the California gubernatorial recall election on September 14, when voters will decide whether to remove Governor Gavin Newsom from office.www.independent.com
