Kanye West Is Back on Kanye Schedule, Debuts New Album Donda

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West and deadlines haven’t been the best of friends in recent years, from his post-drop The Life of Pablo updates to his continued pushing back of Jesus Is King to his, er, late registration for his failed 2020 presidential run. That all looks to have finally changed with the imminent arrival of his new 10th studio album, Donda — the one West promised for release June 23 when he announced tonight’s Atlanta listening event for it earlier this week, on July 19, and teased the album with a Beats ad starring American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson on July 20. That is, if you forget that West previously promised and failed to deliver Donda 364 days ago on July 24, 2020, under the previous title DND: WTH CHLD. And that he’d teased an album a month before that, in June 2020, called God’s Country. And that Yandhi is still nowhere to be found. But hey, we’re here now, and that’s progress!

www.vulture.com

