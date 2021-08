Microsoft released Cloud PC to its commercial customers today, so I obviously had to jump in immediately and take a look. Here are some quick first impressions of the service. To make this happen, you will need a Microsoft 365 commercial account first. I’ve had one for years, tied to my (mostly unused) paulthurrott.com domain. I still have a Microsoft 365 Business Standard license, for some reason, which costs $12.50 per month with annual billing (so, $150 per year), but I’ve been meaning to cut that down to a Microsoft 365 Business Basic account, which is just $5 per month/$60 per year. (I don’t really need the locally-installable Office apps, since I get that from Microsoft 365 Family.)