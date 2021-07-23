Cancel
Julia James: Family pay tribute to murdered PSCO with ‘huge heart’

By Ella Glover
The Independent
Tributes were paid to the “positivity, love and warmth” of murdered community police officer Julia James at her funeral on Thursday.

Family, friends and community members spoke of her passion, dedication, friendliness and happiness.

The body of Julia James, 53, was discovered inAkholt Wood, Snowdown, between Dover and Canterbury in April. Her death sparked a murder investigation involving numerous officers from around the country.

Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham, has been charged with Ms James’s murder and will stand trial in November.

Today, at the PSCO’s funeral, police officers members of the community that she served lined the streets as her body was transported to the service at Canterbury Cathedral.

Ms James’s police hat was placed on top of her coffin before it was carried into the cathedral.

Flags were flown at half-mast in her memory at public buildings in Kent, including council offices and police stations.

Speaking at the funeral, Ms James’s son Patrick Davis said his mother was “the most amazing woman, who would go to the end of the earth to help anyone”.

He said: “She had the most infectious laugh and a huge heart and I am so pleased I had the pleasure of calling you my mother.

“Mum would light up a room with her smile as soon as she walked in. As she entered she would glow with positivity, love and warmth.”

Her daughter, Bethan Cole, read a poem at the service in an emotional tribute to her mother.

Her colleague, Temporary Detective Superintendent Gavin Moss spoke of her passion and dedication as well as her “friendly” personality, which “was evident from day one and right through her career with Kent Police.

He said: “She helped so many communities flourish.

“She always showed Kent Police in its finest light.”

Ms James’ cousin and “best friend” Tammy Winstone had been “at the peak of happiness and health” before her death, thanks to her relationship with husband Paul.

Parish priest Father Jeff Cridland called Ms James, who received praise for her work with victims of domestic violence, “one of the flowers of Aylesham”.

Additional reporting by Press Association

