The Supreme Court has been decidedly unfriendly to suits by individuals claiming that law enforcement officers have employed excessive force. Although the court has not shut all doors completely, the recent decision by District Judge Dabney Friedrich in the Lafayette Park protest demonstration cases ruled that the almost certainly least responsible entities — the District of Columbia and Arlington County — may be held liable, whereas the federal agencies and the high-ranking federal officials who were in charge of the forceful clearing of Lafayette Park have been dismissed from the case. Here is how that happened and what Congress needs to do to fix this mess.