Galileo Preparatory Academy to open first campus in Franklin

A new private school that boasts a “learner-centric, personalized” model will open its first campus in January 2022 in Franklin. Serving grades six through 12, Galileo Preparatory Academy, created by Mark Claypool and John McLaughlin, is currently under construction at the corner of Moores Lane and Franklin Road in Franklin. The private school will “bring together the best of traditional in-person instruction, virtual learning and technology-focused coursework,” according to a news release.