Alongside new Rift Tour Quests, Epic Games has revealed the Rift Tour, a "musical experience unlike any other," though the studio is saving the most important reveals for next week. Exclusive quests will have you working to interact with Rift Tour posters, use an alien hologram pad, and save the date in the Rift Tour tab in order to unlock new free, limited-time Rift Tour cosmetics. With guides for all of the Rift Tour Quests plus more details to come on the grand finale next weekend, here's everything we know so far about the Fortnite Rift Tour.