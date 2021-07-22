The Herzog Family Welcomes David Galzignato As Senior Winemaker And Director Of Winemaking Operations
OXNARD, CA (July 22, 2021) – Herzog Wine Cellars, a Southern California winery owned and operated by America’s oldest wine making family, is pleased to announce and welcome celebrated winemaker David Galzignato as its new Senior Winemaker and Director of Winemaking Operations. Galzignato will work with one of Herzog’s founding winemakers, Joe Hurliman, who has crafted globally awarded Herzog wines for the past twenty-three harvests.www.citizensjournal.us
Comments / 0