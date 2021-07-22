T’S REAL: Science Paper Documents “Self-Assembled Magnetic Nanosystems” For Cybernetic Biocircuitry Interface And Control Systems In Humans, Including “DNA Hydrogel” Tech

Postmortem magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the fixed healthy and diseased human brain facilitates spatial resolutions and image quality that is not achievable with in vivo MRI scans. Though challenging—and almost exclusively performed at 7 T field strength—depicting the tissue architecture of the entire brain in fine detail is invaluable since it enables the study of neuroanatomy and uncovers important pathological features in neurological disorders. The objectives of the present work were (1) to develop a 3D isotropic ultra-high-resolution imaging approach for human whole-brain ex vivo acquisitions working on a standard clinical 3 T MRI system; and (2) to explore the sensitivity and specificity of this concept for specific pathoanatomical features of multiple sclerosis. The reconstructed images demonstrate unprecedented resolution and soft tissue contrast of the diseased human brain at 3 T, thus allowing visualization of sub-millimetric lesions in the different cortical layers and in the cerebellar cortex, as well as unique cortical lesion characteristics such as the presence of incomplete/complete iron rims, and patterns of iron accumulation. Further details such as the subpial molecular layer, the line of Gennari, and some intrathalamic nuclei are also well distinguishable.