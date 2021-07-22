Cancel
Missouri Supreme Court rules in favor of Medicaid expansion

By Tami Luhby
CNN — Missouri must expand Medicaid to low-income residents, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Thursday, finding that a state ballot initiative that voters approved last year was constitutional. The decision overturned a lower court ruling that said the ballot measure approving expansion had violated state law. “The court...

