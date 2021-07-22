Cancel
Frisco, TX

Frisco ISD seeking school supplies, backpacks for 8,500 students, donations accepted through Friday

By Brandi Addison
DFW Community News
More than 8,500 Frisco ISD students are still in need of school supplies and backpacks for the upcoming school year. The district has asked the community for help supply the items to economically disadvantaged students, giving the option to purchase supply kits and backpacks online with a deadline of Friday. The backpacks and supplies will be delivered directly to students through their school counselors before school begins on Aug. 12.

