Four fully vaccinated people have died of COVID-19, DC Health says

WUSA9
 10 days ago

DC Health announced Thursday that four fully vaccinated people have died and 200 people are confirmed to have breakthrough cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release from DC Health, the numbers were released as a new dashboard of comprehensive data about breakthrough COVID-19 cases was announced alongside Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Breakthrough cases are when an individual tests positive for COVID-19, despite having been fully vaccinated. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) says no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people.

“As we get more data about fully vaccinated people, the message couldn’t be clearer: don’t wait, vaccinate,” said Mayor Bowser. “We know, and the data continues to show us, that the COVID-19 vaccines are incredibly effective, they are safe, they are keeping people out of the hospital, and they are saving lives.”

While the number of breakthrough cases and deaths may be startling, the percentage of vaccinated people getting sick or dying from COVID-19 is rather small. According to DC Health, current data shows that of the more than 375,000 fully vaccinated individuals, DC has recorded 200 breakthrough cases, which accounts for 0.05% of people who are fully vaccinated.

In January 2021, less than 1% of the DC population was fully vaccinated. In June 2021, more than 50% of the DC population became fully vaccinated. Since then DC Health says the area has seen a 95% decline in COVID-related deaths.

DC Health also released new numbers in regard to the Delta variant in the area. They said in a press release that approximately 45% of new cases in the HHS Region 3, which includes DC, are due to the Delta variant.

