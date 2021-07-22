Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

10 Things You Should Know About Kanye West’s New Album, ‘Donda’

By Joshua Eferighe
BET
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnigmatic. Genius. Controversial. However you’d describe 22-time Grammy winner, Kanye West, we can all agree he is someone who cannot be overlooked. Whether it be antics, music or a hybrid of both, even if you wanted, it almost feels as if there’s a cultural obligation to check on what the 44-year-old father of three is up to. This time it’s his 10th studio album, Donda, and all signs are leading to no pump fakes.

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Jesus
Person
Louise Bourgeois
Person
Kanye
Person
Donda West
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secular Music#The Mercedes Benz Stadium#Chicago White Sox#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Nba#Twitter#Mag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Kim Kardashian and kids attend Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ album release

Kim and Kanye may not be a couple anymore but are still wildly supportive of each other. The SKIMS founder, 40, along with all four of her kids with West — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — joined in the festivities at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a listening event celebrating West’s eagerly anticipated “Donda” album, reports TMZ.
CelebritiesNME

New Kanye West ‘Donda’ album listening party announced by Pusha T

Pusha T has confirmed details of a listening party for Kanye West‘s long-awaited new album ‘Donda’. Speculation built over the weekend that West will drop a new album in the near future, following rumours of an exclusive listening event for the record being held in Las Vegas. Clips of the party later circulated online on Sunday (July 18), including some early reviews for the new music.
Musicnewsbrig.com

Kanye West Premieres New Album ‘Donda’ at Massive Atlanta Listening Event

American rapper Kanye West finally premiered his long-delayed studio album ‘Donda’ at a listening event on Thursday, at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium that was broadcast live on Apple Music. According to Variety, while many details about the album had leaked in the days after hints about its imminent arrival first popped up, one that didn’t was a fiery guest verse from Jay-Z on the album’s last song, apparently titled ‘Guess Who’s Going to Jail Tonight?’. Here’s How Kanye West Is Helping Ex Kim Kardashian to Relaunch Her KKW Beauty Brand.
Atlanta, GAmusictech.net

Where’s Donda: the Internet reacts to Kanye West’s missing album

It’s happened again. Kanye West has missed the scheduled release date for his much-anticipated 10th studio album yesterday, leaving fans to awake today to find: no Donda. West premiered Donda to 42,000 fans at a listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia and livestreamed the event on Apple Music.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Kanye West living in Atlanta stadium to complete new ‘Donda’ album

Kanye West has been living inside an Atlanta stadium while working on his new album. A representative for the performer said Monday that West planned to remain inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium while working to complete “Donda,” his 10th studio album. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
MusicBET

5 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘Just a Friend’

Hip-hop lost one of it’s most prominent fixtures on July 16 with the passing of Biz Markie. He was 57. Born Marcel Theo Hall, reports say he’d been fighting a series of complications from diabetes for more than a year before transitioning. Born in Harlem and raised in Long Island...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Let Travis Barker Cut Her Long Hair Off And It’s A No From Me

The Kardashian-Jenners make a lot of head-scratching, mind-boggling choices in the minds of everyday people. A red leather bodysuit, for one, is definitely a choice. Using Dolly Parton for inspiration on a bikini pic? Okay, maybe I get that one – who doesn’t love Dolly? But what screams "Big no!" to me is the idea of a boyfriend moonlighting as one's hairdresser, and Kourtney Kardashian apparently let Travis Barker do just that by cutting off all her long hair.
MusicPopculture

Jennifer Lopez Shades Her Ex Alex Rodriguez by Flipping Him off in New Music Video

Jennifer Lopez seemingly shaded her ex, Alex Rodriguez, by flipping off a stand-in boyfriend in her new music video. Lopez recently dropped the music video for her new song, "Cambia El Paso," a collaboration with reggaeton musician Rauw Alejandro. In the video, Lopez grows increasingly frustrated with her partner, played by an actor, and at one point she flips him the middle finger to express her anger.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Fetty Wap is mourning the death of his daughter Lauren Maxwell. Lauren, the daughter of Fetty Wap and Turquoise Miami, recently died at age 4, Miami confirmed on Instagram. The family hasn't publicly disclosed the date and cause of her death. Miami shared the news alongside...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Fans Slam Nelly for 'Wasting Women's Time' after Split with Shantel Jackson - Look through His Dating History

Nelly is in the eye of the storm after confirming he and Shantel Jackson are no longer together. Given his dating history, fans believe he’s just wasting women’s time. On July 31, “The Platinum Life” star Shantel Jackson attracted a lot of attention after one of her social media followers asked if she and Nelly were still together. She replied they were “just friends.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Travis Barker's Ex Criticizes His Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian for 'Copying' Romantic Moments

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been packing on the PDA since going public with their relationship on Valentine's Day, even fueling engagement rumors. The blink-182 drummer's ex-wife, former Miss USA and Playboy Bunny Shanna Moakler, hasn't been too pleased by their loved-up status and has been shading the couple the entire way. In her latest interview with Us Weekly, Moakler claimed that Barker was "recycling" movies from their romance on Kardashian. "I’m not bothered by them and I don’t even find them even scandalous or whatever," she assured readers. "Like, if you’re in love and you want to show that off, go for it."

Comments / 0

Community Policy