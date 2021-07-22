Cancel
Joliet, IL

Foot Chase in Joliet Leads to the Discovery of a Loaded Firearm

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA traffic stop and foot chase has led to arrest of a 16-year-old male in Joliet. It was on Wednesday night at approximately 10:21pm that officers conducted a traffic stop in the 0 block of Iowa Street after witnessing a traffic violation. The vehicle abruptly stopped and the juvenile fled from the vehicle while holding his waistband. The male was then seen throwing a handgun to the ground while fleeing from officers. Officers were able to apprehend the suspect and place him into custody without incident. The loaded handgun was recovered by officer.

