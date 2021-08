As your voices in Augusta, it’s the responsibility of legislators to pass policies that make life easier for you, and one big opportunity we have to do that is by passing a budget. I’m proud to share that on June 30, the Legislature passed a strong two-year budget with overwhelming bipartisan support, and Gov. Janet Mills signed that budget into law the very next day. The budget covers a lot of ground, but I want to share some information about how it supports Mainers in a few key areas.