Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Door County, WI

More jobs and smoother roads are in the future with new bipartisan senate framework

By Sara Miller
doorcountydailynews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you drive to work, the roads will be smoother and more jobs will be available for Door County, that's what US Senator Tammy Baldwin hopes to accomplish with the new bipartisan infrastructure package. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden and a group of senators from both parties got together to begin the process of introducing its framework. The package aims to give states more funds to improve physical structures such as our roads, bridges, water systems and expansion of broadband internet across the country. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says the physical infrastructure won’t be the only thing improving with this legislation; the package will also help with low unemployment rates in Door County and everywhere within the United States.

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Door County, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tammy Baldwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Unemployment Rates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Senators Introduce Their Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Hope For Final Passage In Days

Senators officially unveiled their bipartisan infrastructure bill during a rare Sunday session, touting the $1.2 trillion package as a “historic investment.”. Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman led negotiations on the 2,702-page bill, titled the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The public works package allocates billions for roads, bridges, ports, broadband and more, and is the result of months of negotiations among 22 senators and President Joe Biden.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Democratic swing vote Senator Kyrsten Sinema REFUSES to cancel her vacation to stay and make sure the infrastructure and budget bills get passed after Schumer said he could delay recess

Democratic swing vote, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that she would not be staying in town through the August recess - as she already had vacation plans. On Friday, Politico's Playbook cited several unnamed Senate sources reporting that the Arizona Democrat told the party leader that...
Congress & Courtswsgw.com

Manchin says Senate wants to pass infrastructure bill by Thursday

Washington — While the Senate awaits final legislative text for the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key Democrat involved in negotiations over the proposal, said Sunday that the Senate wants to approve the plan to improve the nation’s roads, bridges and rails by Thursday.
Congress & CourtsAgriculture Online

Senate approves first Biden-era executive at USDA

On a voice vote, the Senate confirmed agricultural law expert Janie Hipp, who promised to be “a big voice at the interdepartmental table” in dealing with cattle prices and biofuels, as USDA general counsel. She was the first of President Biden’s nominees for top-tier executive posts at USDA to see a Senate vote, but action could be near on others.
Congress & CourtsUnion Leader

Senate to vote on infrastructure after bipartisan breakthrough

WASHINGTON — Senate negotiators reached agreement on the major components of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that is a key priority of President Joe Biden, lawmakers said. The bipartisan agreement, which follows months of talks between Senate Democrats and Republicans, is expected to gain strong support from lawmakers from both...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Bipartisan framework remains mostly consistent on climate

The latest iteration of the bipartisan infrastructure deal is remaining largely in line with a previously announced version of the framework on energy and environment spending. The latest figures come after lawmakers said they reached an agreement on “major issues.”. Like a previously announced version, the latest deal would put...
Congress & Courtswmay.com

Senator Durbin Introduces Bipartisan Vaping Bill

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin has introduced a bipartisan bill to hold E-Cigarette companies accountable for youth vaping. The Resources to Prevent Youth Vaping Act would require E-Cigarette manufacturers pay user fees to the FDA to make sure they have stronger resources to conduct oversight of the E-Cigarette industry. These extra...
Congress & CourtsNational Audubon Society

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework Represents a Meaningful Step Toward a Cleaner Future for Birds and People

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. As U.S. Senators finalize the details of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, Audubon commends the bipartisan process that has led to this point. While we acknowledge that the funding levels for some programs are not sufficient to meet the challenges posed by a changing climate, or to reduce our emissions in line with what science tells us is needed, the bipartisan framework would be a meaningful down payment on future clean energy and resilience investments and would put Americans to work.
Congress & Courtssenate.gov

Scott Statement at Future Pandemic Risk Framework Hearing

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Ranking Member of the Securities, Insurance, and Investment Subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, delivered the following remarks at a hearing entitled “Examining Frameworks to Address Future Pandemic Risk.”. Ranking Member Scott and members of the subcommittee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy