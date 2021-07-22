More jobs and smoother roads are in the future with new bipartisan senate framework

When you drive to work, the roads will be smoother and more jobs will be available for Door County, that's what US Senator Tammy Baldwin hopes to accomplish with the new bipartisan infrastructure package. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden and a group of senators from both parties got together to begin the process of introducing its framework. The package aims to give states more funds to improve physical structures such as our roads, bridges, water systems and expansion of broadband internet across the country. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says the physical infrastructure won’t be the only thing improving with this legislation; the package will also help with low unemployment rates in Door County and everywhere within the United States.