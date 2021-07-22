Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Ecuador president decrees emergency in prisons after clashes

newspressnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador's president declared a state of emergency Thursday in the country's prisons following fighting between rival gangs that killed 22 inmates and injured dozens. The violence began Wednesday afternoon at the main prison in the city of Guayaquil, the Litoral Penitentiary, as well as at the...

www.newspressnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Lasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Decrees#Street Gang#Ap#Ecuadorian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Twitter
Related
U.S. PoliticsRebel Yell

Mexico’s president wants to release tortured prisoners

(Mexico City) Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced on Thursday his intention to sign a decree to release prisoners tortured in federal prisons. “Any prisoner in a federal prison who has been tortured and falls under the framework of the Istanbul Protocol will be released,” Lopez Obrador said during his daily morning press conference.
AdvocacyInternational Business Times

Prison Riots In Ecuador Leave 21 Dead

Riots at two prisons in Ecuador left at least 21 inmates dead, authorities said Thursday as the country grappled with its second wave of deadly prison violence this year. Another 50 people were injured including some police officers. Elite police units regained control of the two prisons on Wednesday, one in the southwest province of Guayas and the other in the central Andean province of Cotopaxi, the SNAI prisons management body said in a statement.
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

Fighting among prison gangs in Ecuador kills 21, injures 80

QUITO, Ecuador — Rival gangs of inmates fought in two prisons in Ecuador, killing at least 21 people and injuring about 80, authorities said Thursday. Violence broke out on Wednesday in the main prison in the city of Guayaquil as well as the Latacunga prison in central Ecuador, according to prison authorities.
Public Safetytribuneledgernews.com

Death toll in Ecuador prison uprisings reaches 27

Rio de Janeiro — The number of inmates confirmed dead from violent uprisings in two Ecuadorian prisons has risen to at least 27. In Cotopaxi's prison, 19 inmates were killed, the national prison authority announced on Friday. In Guayaquil's prison, eight inmates were killed, according to the authority. Dozens of...
ProtestsPosted by
CBS News

WorldView: Prison riots in Ecuador; Flood toll in Europe

Ecuador's penitentiary system is in a state of emergency following deadly prison riots. Officials in Europe give a grim outlook for people missing after massive flooding. Italy is set for COVID vaccination certificates. CBS News correspondent Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" from London with these and other world headlines.
LifestyleTime

Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador’s stunning capital city is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, its Colonial Center bursting with examples of 16th to 18th century architecture and design. But there are plenty of new reasons to visit Quito: Zingaro, a restaurant and gastronomic hub where rotating chefs provide casual takes on both regional dishes and world food, cocktails and beer, recently opened in the La Vicentina neighborhood. The Casa Anabela Hotel Boutique offers 11 rooms in a renovated, and strikingly pink, late 19th century building. And the elegant Casa Gangotena, a Relais & Châteaux hotel in the historic center of Quito, just opened its first spa. (Go for the signature Chuspa Andina massage, which utilizes pouches full of warm Andean herbs.) Quito is also a great jumping-off point to explore all manner of natural wonders, including volcanoes, hot springs and national parks—all of which have been made more accessible with the launch of two convenient tourist-bus services: Wanderbus Ecuador supplies guided set itineraries, and Ecuador Hop offers open-ended hop-on-hop-off options. —Karen Catchpole.
WorldBBC

Tunisia President Kais Saied accused of coup amid clashes

Tunisia's main political parties have accused the president of staging a coup after he sacked the prime minister and suspended parliament. Kais Saied says he acted in accordance with the constitution. The move followed Sunday's violent mass protests over the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak and the economic and...
Militarykfgo.com

Myanmar militia hunts for bodies after clash with army – media

(Reuters) – A Myanmar militia group opposed to military rule has found at least seven bodies with bullet wounds in a jungle area after clashes with the army and it was looking for more missing people on Friday, a militia member and media said. Since the military overthrew the elected...
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Tunisian President Saïed extends state of emergency

The Tunisian president is taking action. After the government’s disempowerment, Kaïs Saïed imposed confinement on the whole country, which also practically paralyzed political life: gatherings of more than three people are prohibited, the night curfew is advanced to 7 p.m. travel between cities across the country is prohibited. Of course,...
AdvocacyFox5 KVVU

Palestinians clash with Israeli troops after boy's funeral

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops clashed on Thursday following the funeral of a child believed killed by army fire the previous day in the occupied West Bank. A Palestinian was critically injured in the violence. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the injured man was hospitalized with gunshot...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'They won't get away with it': Australia warns China WILL face consequences for huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world - as Beijing slams accusation as a 'huge lie'

China 'won't get away with' a huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world, Karen Andrews said on Tuesday. The Home Affairs Minister slammed Beijing for 'undermining international stability' after Australia joined the US, UK, European Union, New Zealand, Canada, and NATO in accusing Beijing of a large hack on the Microsoft Exchange email server earlier this year.
U.K.Washington Examiner

Britain kowtows to China in the South China Sea

They will not say that this was Boris Johnson's finest hour. The British prime minister, America's nominally closest ally, isn't really that close to America. That's the only credible assessment to make of Monday's ignominious departure of the country's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier strike group from the South China Sea. As I noted on July 23, there was great consequence in what the strike group did or did not do before departing those waters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy