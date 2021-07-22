Cancel
Daviess County, KY

Juvenile makes first appearance on charges in 2020 fatal shooting of teen

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 12 days ago

The 17-year-old charged with murder in the August death of a teen on West Fifth Street made his first public court appearance Thursday morning in Daviess Circuit Court. Jaikorian Johnson, 17, appeared by video conference Thursday on charges of murder, attempted murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with evidence in the death of Corban Henry, 15.

