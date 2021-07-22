New era, new look: University unveils updated football uniform

(TOM SCOTT’S COLUMN WILL RETURN FRIDAY.) Despite the go-ahead long ago from the State Board of Education, Boise State has proceeded with caution on allowing alcohol sales at Albertsons Stadium. Athletic director Jeramiah Dickey has formulated his plan, though, and the official announcement was made Monday. Alcohol will now be available at kiosks throughout the stadium, and in the Fan Zone in the northeast corner of the facility and the Ford Tailgate Zone. But there are still gameday details to be revealed. One man’s opinion: Boise State should specify some alcohol-free areas in the stadium for families and non-drinkers, and it should cut off alcohol sales at the end of the third quarter. Re-entry will no longer be permitted, “as is the case at other top venues across the country,” according to the release. More fans sticking around after halftime? What a concept.