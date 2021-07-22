Czech team launches investigation after two more athletes test positive

An update on the members of Team USA who’ve tested positive for the Coronavirus ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Yesterday, it was revealed that U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Alternate Kara Eaker a member of the U.S. Artistic Gymnastics team tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Her father confirmed the news yesterday stating that she had multiple tests come back positive after arriving in Japan. Eaker has shown no symptoms and was fully vaccinated before leaving the U.S. She’ll be isolated in a hotel for 10 days before being able to return to the United States. A second alternate for team USA, Leanne Wong, is also in isolation after having close contact with Eaker. According to coach Al Fong, Wong has not been vaccinated and currently has no symptoms.