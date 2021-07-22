Cancel
Sports

Czech team launches investigation after two more athletes test positive

By NBC Olympics
KTVZ
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Czech Olympic Committee is launching an investigation after women’s beach volleyball player Marketa Nausch-Slukova and cyclist Michal Schlegel tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Michal Schlegel
#Beach Volleyball#Cyclist#Covid 19#Czech#Imagn
Coronavirus
Sports
Public Health

Two More Team USA Members Test Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

An update on the members of Team USA who’ve tested positive for the Coronavirus ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Yesterday, it was revealed that U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Alternate Kara Eaker a member of the U.S. Artistic Gymnastics team tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Her father confirmed the news yesterday stating that she had multiple tests come back positive after arriving in Japan. Eaker has shown no symptoms and was fully vaccinated before leaving the U.S. She’ll be isolated in a hotel for 10 days before being able to return to the United States. A second alternate for team USA, Leanne Wong, is also in isolation after having close contact with Eaker. According to coach Al Fong, Wong has not been vaccinated and currently has no symptoms.
Public Health

Olympic Covid Surge Grows As More Athletes And Staff Test Positive

About 70 people accredited for the Games have been identified with the virus — including a U.S. gymnast and a basketball player — but organizers say the competitions will go forward. An American gymnast and a Czech beach volleyball player were added to the tally Tuesday of people accredited for...
Cycling
Reuters

Czech cyclist tests positive for Covid-19-Czech team

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech cyclist Michal Schlegel has tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth athlete on the central European nation’s Olympic team to do so, it said on Thursday. Schlegel is now in isolation and will not take part in his Olympic race scheduled for Saturday, a team statement said.
Tennis
Daily News

Coronavirus cluster among Czech athletes knocks volleyball team out of Toyko Olympics, spark investigation

Czech beach volleyball players Markéta Sluková-Nausch and Barbora Hermannova were reduced to tears when they learned COVID-19 would force them to sit out of the Olympic Summer Games. Sluková-Nausch’s positive test result made her the fifth member of the team to become infected with the fast-spreading virus in Tokyo. Hours after officials announced her diagnosis on Thursday, a sixth athlete ...

Reuters

Baseball-Two Mexico team members test positive for COVID-19

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Two members of Mexico's Olympic baseball team have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team hotel before their departure for the Tokyo Olympics, the federation said. The athletes, Hector Velazquez and Sammy Solis, who tested positive on July 18, have been isolated, as have all...
World

Olympics-Athletics-Kenyan sprinter tests positive for banned substance, team says

TOKYO (Reuters) -Kenya’s Mark Otieno, a 100 metres sprinter, has tested positive for a banned substance, Team Kenya said in a statement, and will not take part in the Olympic qualifying heats on Saturday. “We have received communication this afternoon from International Testing Agency (ITA) regarding one of our sprinters...
Sports
Salina Post

USA's Sponcil, Claes out of beach volleyball tourney

TOKYO (AP) — Americans Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes are out of the beach volleyball tournament after a three-set loss to Canada in the knockout round opener. Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson beat the U.S. 22-24, 21-18, 15-13 at the Shiokaze Park venue. Americans Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena are set to meet Qatar in the afternoon session.
Sports

Netherlands win gold with Olympic record in team sprint

The Olympic record was broken four times in this year’s men’s team sprint event, but the last one was the most important as the Dutch raised the bar again with a 41.369 in the final heat en route to gold. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
Cycling

Handlebar snap causes crash on indoor cycling track

During their run in the men’s team pursuit competition, Australia’s squad was forced to end early after racer Alex Porter crashed on the Izu Velodrome track. The cause appeared to be equipment related. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
World

Change to Team GB Olympic Showjumping Team For Tokyo 2020

Change to Team GB Olympic Showjumping Team For Tokyo 2020. A change to the Team GB Olympic Showjumping Team for Tokyo 2020 has been made, after careful consideration. Following a full collaboration with the team, a last-minute change to the Team GB Olympic Showjumping team has been made. Just hours before competition is set to take place at the Bajikoen Equestrian Park, the switch-up was announced by British Equestrian.

