Rochester, MN

New Mexican Bar and Grill Coming To Rochester

By Dunken
KROC News
KROC News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester is experiencing a restaurant boom right now. By the end of the year, residents will have several new options to consider when going out to eat. Earlier this week we shared a story about the people behind Victoria’s and The Tap House having plans to open another restaurant by the end of the year over by the Apache Mall and on Monday the Rochester City Council voted to approve the sale of Dooley’s Pub to Powers Ventures.

Rochester, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

 https://krocnews.com
