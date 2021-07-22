New Mexican Bar and Grill Coming To Rochester

The majority of people in Rochester, Minnesota have never stepped foot in my favorite place. About 10 years ago I stepped into a building in Rochester that soon became one of my favorite places ever. I made lasting friendships, worked my butt off with the people I met, and learned how to hit people...and hit them hard. It is in this space that I fell in love with boxing, so much so that I became a USA Boxing Coach. Yep, the boxing ring is one of my all-time favorite places to be. And right now it is a favorite place for a bunch of kids but since Rochester doesn't have a space for them, they are hanging out in a pole barn.