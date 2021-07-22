Texas and Oklahoma Reportedly Skip Big 12 Conference Call

Hour by hour, the rumored move to the SEC seems less like a possibility and more like an eventuality than a possibility for the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.

On Thursday morning, the Longhorns and Sooners informed the Big 12 of their intentions not to renew their media contracts with the conference, which were set to expire in 2025.

Now, the two universities have taken it another step further, with the pair of rivals, according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, opting to skip a Big 12 conference call on Thursday night, which was meant to discuss the potential move.

So what is next from here? Well, things could begin to move very quickly.

Without any meaningful incentive to offer to either school in the discussion to this point, Texas and Oklahoma hold all of the leverage on the Big 12 side.

On the SEC front, the only things standing in the way are former Big 12 members Texas A&M and Missouri, who are the only schools rumored to be attempting to block the move.

And unless the Aggies and Tigers can get two more teams to join them in their opposition of the re-alignment, such as South Carolina, Kentucky or Vanderbilt, the Longhorns and Sooners could have their path to join College Football's most prestigious conference cleared sooner, rather than later.

