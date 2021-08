An open letter to Bishop Ronald Hicks, Diocese of Joliet:. As you know, the Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Michael J. Boyle, has just released an announcement clarifying the stance of the Diocese of Joliet on masks this upcoming school year. According to this announcement, the diocese has decided that Catholic school students and staff will not be required to wear masks. This includes unvaccinated individuals and children under 12 who are ineligible for the vaccine.