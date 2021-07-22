Downtown streetscape improvement project pushed back again
PAXTON — Paxton’s long-delayed downtown streetscape improvement project is on hold again, this time until 2022. Mayor Bill Ingold announced the news during last week’s city council meeting, about a week after he met via conference call with engineers, architects and planners for the Champaign-based Farnsworth Group and the city’s financial advisor, Freddie Beth Schmutte of Chicago, to discuss the project’s timeline.fordcountychronicle.com
