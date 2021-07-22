Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paxton, IL

Downtown streetscape improvement project pushed back again

By Will Brumleve
fordcountychronicle.com
 11 days ago

PAXTON — Paxton’s long-delayed downtown streetscape improvement project is on hold again, this time until 2022. Mayor Bill Ingold announced the news during last week’s city council meeting, about a week after he met via conference call with engineers, architects and planners for the Champaign-based Farnsworth Group and the city’s financial advisor, Freddie Beth Schmutte of Chicago, to discuss the project’s timeline.

fordcountychronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paxton, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Paxton, IL
City
Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project A#Vandalism#Long Black#Michigan Avenue#City Council#Farnsworth Group#Dceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy