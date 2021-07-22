Cancel
Spokane, WA

New Online Waste Reduction Classes

Posted by 
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYYRm_0b5Em3D800

Kristine Major, Solid Waste Education Coordinator, No Phone Number Available

The City of Spokane and Spokane County Master Composters/Recyclers have teamed up to release two new waste reduction classes; For Kids! Compost Critters are Cool and DIY Bokashi.

For Kids! Compost Critters are Cool provides fun information about decomposers in nature and how they can be harnessed to help reduce food waste at home. A scavenger hunt challenges kids to find as many as possible in their own backyard or at a nearby park.

DIY Bokashi reviews how bokashi just might be the composting method of choice for those living in apartments or who do not have the yard waste or energy to manage a backyard compost pile. Inexpensive ways to make a five-gallon bucket system as well as the bran needed for this anaerobic type of composting is provided in the class!

These two new classes are just the latest offered by the City’s solid waste education team. Other classes include the Basics of Home Composting, Wait…Can I Recycle This?, and Zero Waste Master Class. All classes are free and self-paced. They are available on the City's Learning Management System, LearnWorlds.

More waste reduction educational opportunities can be found on our website.

