More than 2,600 state historical markers have been installed throughout Pennsylvania. The newest one is at Rose Valley Road and Price’s Lane. Nearly 75 history- and architecture enthusiasts gathered Nov. 6 for the unveiling of the marker, which honors William Lightfoot Price (1861-1916), who was the founder of Rose Valley and a nationally known architect in the Arts and Crafts style. The marker, provided by the borough following approval by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC), is surrounded by Price-designed houses and situated on the grounds of the home where he once lived.

ROSE VALLEY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO