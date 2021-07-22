Council Seeks Community Input on American Rescue Plan Funds

Lisa Gardner, City Council Communications Director, 509.625.6226

As part of a comprehensive public engagement effort, Spokane City Council has started its process in collecting community input on a city-wide economic recovery plan utilizing money from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. The City of Spokane is set to receive over $80 million in funds to spearhead emergency economic relief for businesses, residents, and communities negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Community conversation is the first step in our public engagement process, and ThoughtExchange is the perfect tool to start this very important conversation,” says Councilwoman Lori Kinnear, chair of Council’s Public Safety and Community Health Committee. “We want to hear from our community on the best ways to allocate ARP funds and by utilizing this online tool, we capture thoughts, sentiments, and ideas to help shape our funding decisions.”

ThoughtExchange is an online tool where an open-ended question on any subject is asked in what is called an “exchange”. Participants confidentially share their answers and objectively rate each other’s responses and ideas. City Council will use ThoughtExchange throughout the public engagement process to survey and collect feedback with the anticipation of receiving diverse responses and broad perspectives that can help inform their decision-making.

To participate in the first ARP exchange, use the ThoughtExchange tool.