Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook County, IL

Cook County Board of Review member accused of 'flagrant nepotism'

By Chicago Sun-Times
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a little more than seven months since Democrat Tammy Wendt joined the Cook County Board of Review, but she's already being accused of "flagrant nepotism" -- and firing back that her fellow commissioners are "territorial" bullies who haven't exactly rolled out the welcome wagon. The fireworks on the...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
107K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepotism#Bullying#Van Dyke#Democrat#Chicago Suntimes Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Waukegan, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 1...

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 19TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT LAKE COUNTY - WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS Fifth Third Bank, National Association PLAINTIFF Vs. Dennis R. Holmes; et. al. DEFENDANTS No. 19CH00000823 Judge Daniel L. Jasica NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE OF REAL ESTATE PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on 01/31/2020, the Sheriff of Lake County, Illinois will on September 14, 2021 at the hour of 9:30 AM at Lake County Courthouse 301 Washington (South Entrance) 2nd Floor Waukegan, IL 60085, or in a place otherwise designated at the time of sale, County of Lake and State of Illinois, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, as set forth below, the following described real estate: LOT 208 IN COLLEGE TRAIL UNIT 5, BEING A SUBDIVISION OF PART OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 45 NORTH, RANGE 10 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED DECEMBER 6, 1991, AS DOCUMENT 3091003 IN LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS. PIN 06-25-306-032-0000 Improved with Single Family Home COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 948 Dunhill Rd Grayslake, IL 60030 Sale terms: 10% down of the highest bid by certified funds at the close of the auction; The balance, including the Judicial sale fee for Abandoned Residential Property Municipality Relief Fund, which is calculated at the rate of $1 for each $1,000 or fraction thereof of the amount paid by the purchaser not to exceed $300, in certified funds, is due within twenty-four (24) hours. The subject property is subject to general real estate taxes, special assessments, or special taxes levied against said real estate and is offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to Plaintiff and in "AS IS" condition. The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court. If the property is a condominium and the foreclosure takes place after 1/1/2007, purchasers other than the mortgagees will be required to pay any assessment and legal fees due under The Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). If the property is located in a common interest community, purchasers other than mortgagees will be required to pay any assessment and legal fees due under the Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1). If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee's attorney. Upon payment in full of the amount bid, the purchaser shall receive a Certificate of Sale, which will entitle the purchaser to a Deed to the real estate after Confirmation of the sale. The successful purchaser has the sole responsibility/expense of evicting any tenants or other individuals presently in possession of the subject premises. The property will NOT be open for inspection and Plaintiff makes no representation as to the condition of the property. Prospective bidders are admonished to check the Court file to verify all information. IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW. For information: Examine the court file or contact Plaintiff's attorney: Codilis & Associates, P.C., 15W030 North Frontage Road, Suite 100, Burr Ridge, IL 60527, (630) 794-9876. Please refer to file number 14-19-04865. I3173339 (4567808) , posted 08/03/2021.
Des Plaines, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Licenses for garage sales axed in Des Plaines

Hosting a garage sale in Des Plaines no longer will require purchasing a $5 license. The city council on Monday agreed to do away with the licenses. The change is part of an ongoing effort to simplify rules for residents and to use city resources and staff time more efficiently, said 5th Ward Alderman Carla Brookman, who oversees legal and licensing issues for the council.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Naperville District 203 to require masks regardless of vaccination status

All Naperville Unit District 203 students and staff members will be required to wear masks inside school facilities starting today, regardless of vaccination status. The decision is based on updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as recommendations from local and state public health agencies, Superintendent Dan Bridges said during a school board meeting Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy